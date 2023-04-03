Doctor transforms waste-filled street into garden

Thane: Once filled with waste and dotted with garbage dumps, this 80 metre-long stretch on a road in Vasant Vihar, Thane, has slowly transformed into a garden full of plants, vibrant painting in the backdrop, butterflies and birds flying all over it.

Thane, India - March 31, 2023: 59-year-old Dr. R. Krishnamurti, an orthopedic surgeon from Thane transforms a street filled with garbage outside his society into a garden after 12 years of his continuous efforts, in Thane, India, on Friday, March 31, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thanks to R Krishnamurthy, an orthopaedic surgeon, whose 12 years of consistent efforts and dedication transformed the place about which he had complained to his father, while walking down his society Siddhachal located right next to this road.

“I remember when I complained about this stretch to my father in 2011. He had told me if I really wanted to change the place, I should do something about it. That day, I decided to clean up the space and make it look beautiful,” Krishnamurthy said.

Krishnamurthy then hired a gardener, cleared the waste comprising debris, plastic, wet and solid wastes, cigarette butts, alcohol bottles and other items.

“Clearing this space was a herculean task as people kept on dumping waste. I used to take up gardening work soon after my routine work. It was like a part-time job. I did not know much about gardening, but eventually developed an interest and kept learning,” the doctor added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The garden now has palm, ashoka, darshana, badam and other trees. To give the garden a forest look, Krishnamurthy also arranged two deer statues in 2016 followed by which the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) also painted the background wall with vibrant colours making the space attractive. The wall was earlier not visible due to the garbage heap.

Now, people do not dump waste here, however, sometimes Krishnamurthy finds cigarette butts and alcohol bottles left near the garden, which he cleans immediately. The doctor also installed a fence around the garden.

“It is still a struggle to protect the beautiful garden. I keep visiting the garden to ensure it remains clean. The journey to bring a change is still on,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Krishnamurthy over a period of time not only built this garden but also has been taking part in several plantation drives across the city. “I believe this is the best way to contribute to the environment. Of course, the effort has to be consistent,” he added.

Prabhakar, a local, said, “This stretch of the road now looks very refreshing. The civic body should take up such works rigorously and do it consistently and involve residents.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON