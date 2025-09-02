Mumbai: As the thousands of protesters have persisted amid rain, contaminated food and water, and suffocating crowds, health concerns mounted at Azad Maidan on the fourth day of the Maratha Morcha. Medical camps have been working round the clock as the number of patients has surged past 2,300 by Monday evening. Over 2,300 patients treated at protest site as cases of viral fever, throat aches surge

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) medical camp, 1,326 protesters were treated between 8am and 5.30pm on Monday alone. In the first three days, the camp had recorded 1,037 patients, taking the total tally to more than 2,360 cases so far.

Doctors on duty reported a rise in viral fever, throat aches, joint pains and hypertension. Cases of gastrointestinal infections, diarrhoea, dehydration and skin irritation were also frequent, largely linked to poor ventilation, contaminated food and water, and prolonged exposure to rain. Doctors also observed a few instances of chest pain, strokes and even suspected leptospirosis.

According to the BMC, at least 12 doctors have been stationed at the camp taking 12-hour shifts to treat patients continuously despite heavy rainfall. “People are packed together with many reporting breathing issues. Viral fever, gastric problems, joint pain and sore throats are routine. We are closely monitoring the public and providing medication for primary care,” said Dr Habib Khan, medical officer at the BMC camp.

At GT Hospital, around 60 to 70 patients visited the Outpatient Department (OPD) in the last three days, with nine to 10 needed to be admitted for further treatment. A senior doctor said, “Most cases were of fever and diarrhoea due to contaminated food and water. A few complained of chest pain, but those were mainly linked to acidity.” The doctor added that all the patients were treated free of cost and discharged within two days.

Along with the BMC’s efforts, the Maratha Samiti has parallelly set up its own camp with seven volunteer doctors from across the state, who admitted an acute shortage of resources. “We have only basic medication here, even the BMC camp does not have dressings,” said Dr Vivek Survase of the Nair Hospital, a volunteer at the Samiti camp. Among the patients, Survase noted that mouth ulcers were common, and many patients were suffering from piles, especially from consuming the spicy food being offered at the protest site. “Since several protestors walk barefoot, the risk of leptospirosis is rising,” he added.

Such shortages are particularly dangerous for patients with chronic illnesses. With medical shops nearby closed, many protesters have gone without diabetes medication for a day or more. The stock of donated medicines too is rapidly depleting, said Dr Kanchan Patil, a Maratha Kranti Morcha activist and general practitioner from Panvel. “Stocks got over yesterday, and we are waiting for the next lot. We are pooling small amounts to keep essentials available,” Dr Patil added.

While families from across districts have stepped in to provide the protesters with home-cooked food, the conditions at the Azad Maidan are far from ideal. “People here are farmers, physically strong, but after standing for hours in the rain, fever and body aches are unavoidable,” added Dr Patil.

“I’ve been suffering from throat pain and fever because of the incessant rain. I’m not used to this weather, but I am receiving medicine at the camp. The lack of shelter and the dirty surroundings have only made things worse,” said Vikram Sathe, a 45-year-old protester from Dharashiv.