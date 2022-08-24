Over three lakh Mumbaiites bitten by stray dogs since 2018

Mumbai: Over three lakh Mumbaiites have been bitten by stray dogs since 2018, the state government admitted before the state legislative council on Wednesday.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde told the state legislative council that between 2018 and March 2022, Mumbai registered 3,07,652 cases of dog bites. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gives anti-rabies vaccines at 147 centres in the city.

Shinde, in a written reply to a question by Prasad Lad (BJP) in the state legislative council, added that the BMC has invited expressions of interest (EOI) to increase the number of sterilisation centres in the city to increase the pace of animal birth control surgeries.

The civic body has launched animal birth control measures to control the population of strays since 1994. Between 1994 to May 2022, a total of 3,83,429 strays have been sterilised.

The BMC has centres at Masjid Bunder, Mulund, Bandra and Malad to act on complaints about stray dogs. It is also trying to increase the participation of organisations in anti-rabies vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs.