Over three lakh Mumbaiites bitten by stray dogs since 2018
Mumbai: Over three lakh Mumbaiites have been bitten by stray dogs since 2018, the state government admitted before the state legislative council on Wednesday
Mumbai: Over three lakh Mumbaiites have been bitten by stray dogs since 2018, the state government admitted before the state legislative council on Wednesday.
Chief minister Eknath Shinde told the state legislative council that between 2018 and March 2022, Mumbai registered 3,07,652 cases of dog bites. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gives anti-rabies vaccines at 147 centres in the city.
Shinde, in a written reply to a question by Prasad Lad (BJP) in the state legislative council, added that the BMC has invited expressions of interest (EOI) to increase the number of sterilisation centres in the city to increase the pace of animal birth control surgeries.
The civic body has launched animal birth control measures to control the population of strays since 1994. Between 1994 to May 2022, a total of 3,83,429 strays have been sterilised.
The BMC has centres at Masjid Bunder, Mulund, Bandra and Malad to act on complaints about stray dogs. It is also trying to increase the participation of organisations in anti-rabies vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs.
-
West Bengal: Bangladeshi youth allegedly lynched over suspicions of stealing cattle
A Bangladeshi national was allegedly lynched by a mob on suspicions of stealing cattle at a border village in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district early on Wednesday. The police have arrested three people and registered a case, officials said. Later, cops had a scuffle with some villagers when the latter attacked the Rajganj police station demanding the release of the three accused.
-
Sharp-shooter escapes custody after court hearing
LUCKNOW An undertrial prisoner escaped from police custody from an eatery in Shahjahanpur in the wee hours of Wednesday while being brought to Lucknow from Bijnor by road after a court hearing, police said. The police launched a combing operation in the vicinity in search of Rana, but in vain.
-
Uttarakhand rainfall: Death toll rises to 10; seven more still missing
Rescue operations following torrential rainfall and cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun led to the recovery of three more bodies from under the rubble in Sarkhet village, the state disaster response force (SDRF) said on Wednesday. With this, the official death toll in rain-related incidents rose to 10. The deceased were identified as residents of Tehri Garhwal district (40), Surendra Singh (45), Rajendra Singh Rana, and a Dehradun minor.
-
Yogi lauds UP police for better law and order in state
LUCKNOW Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 144 residential and non-residential buildings worth ₹260 crore of the UP Police and appreciated cops for maintaining law and order and setting an example for other state police forces in recent times. Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and officiating director general of police DS Chauhan, along with other senior officials, were present on the occasion.
-
Uttarakhand cabinet approves building 2-storey structures in Kedarnath Dham area
The Uttarakhand cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to the proposal of allowing construction of two-storey structures in Kedarnath Dham area, citing the paucity of space in Kedarnath. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Wednesday. After the meeting, chief secretary SS Sandhu shared details of the cabinet decisions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics