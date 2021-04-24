Oxygen Express reaches Nagpur, 3 tankers unloaded

Indian Railways’ first Oxygen Express reached Nagpur in Maharashtra on Friday evening. The Roll-On Roll-Off (RORO) express reached Nagpur with seven liquid medical oxygen tankers at 8.10pm.

However, it took over 90 hours for the Oxygen Express to reach Nagpur. It had left from a steel plant in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh for Maharashtra on Thursday evening. The express had left from the Central Railway’s Kalamboli railway yard on Monday evening.

Of the three tankers unloaded at Nagpur railway station, two will be for Nagpur and one will head to Amravati.

According to the district collector’s office, the tankers will be moved to an oxygen plant in Nagpur.

“The tankers will be moved via road to oxygen plants in the city and will then be headed to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and then to private hospitals in the city.” Ravindra Thakare district collector Nagpur.

Further, the express departed for Nashik Road railway station and is expected to reach by Saturday morning, wherein the remaining four tankers will be unloaded.

“The remaining tankers will be unloaded at Nashik Road railway station and then be transported by road by the state government to different districts of Maharashtra.” said a senior railway official.

The train moved via Vasai Road, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Raipur junction to Visakhapatnam steel plant, siding in the East Coast railway zone. The RORO flat wagons can accommodate up to 32 tankers.

A second Oxygen Express for Maharashtra is also likely to be operated soon from Boisor railway yard in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.