Pakistan-trained terror module: Jaan Mohammad Shaikh was also on our radar, says Maharashtra ATS chief

Jaan Mohammad Shaikh alias Sameer Kaliya, one of the six terror suspects arrested by Delhi Special Cell, was also on the radar of the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS).

ATS chief Vineet Agarwal on Wednesday said that an ATS team visited Shaikh’s residence in Sion and conducted searches, however, nothing incriminating was found in the search.

“Shaikh has a criminal record of around two decades and was on ATS radar like other criminals in the city, but central agencies did not share information about him, with us. They shared the information with the Delhi Police. We have recorded statements of Shaikh’s family members and the ATS Mumbai team will visit Delhi and will share the information with them,” said Agarwal.

Shaikh was allegedly involved in firing at a businessman’s office in south Mumbai in 2001 and a case was registered at Pydhonie police station. He was arrested in the case, but was acquitted, said a crime branch officer. He added that there were also a couple of non-cognisable offences registered against him in Dharavi.

“Shaikh was in contact with Fahim Machmach who was reportedly staying in Karachi, Pakistan and was believed to be a loyalist of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Machmach died a few days ago and so Shaikh might have come in contact with Anees Ibrahim. Shaikh was hired by the gang for freelance work. Apart from ATS, the Mumbai crime branch was also keeping watch on him,” added the officer.

“Shaikh had planned to travel to Delhi on September 13 and had transferred funds to a travel agent in Dharavi, on September 10. His ticket was booked in sleeper class in Golden Temple Express, said Agarwal. Shaikh lost his job two months ago and was driving a cab. He had taken a loan from a cooperative bank to buy a taxi,” said an ATS official.

Delhi Police have claimed that Shaikh was part of the six-member ‘Pakistan-trained terror module’ and arrested him from Kota in Rajasthan. Delhi Police also claimed that the arrested accused were planning serial blasts in three states during the upcoming festive season. Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anees Ibrahim, suspected to be hiding in Pakistan, was connected to this module and trying to smuggle arms and ammunition into the country.

The Delhi Police said that they have seized RDX, which was smuggled from Pakistan and meant to carry out blasts in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, but police did not specify the location in states.

Delhi Police said that Shaikh was in contact with Anees Ibrahim and was tasked by a Pakistan-based person connected with an underworld operative hiding in Pakistan to ensure the smooth delivery of IED (improvised explosive device), sophisticated weapons and grenades to different entities in India.