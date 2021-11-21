Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Palghar highway mishap: Van rams into container, 4 killed, 8 injured

Three of a family from Dandi, Tarapore, were killed while returning from Ekvira temple at Virar (East) after their van rammed into the rear of a container on the Palghar highway
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 11:08 PM IST
ByRam Parmar, Palghar

Four of a family from Dandi, Tarapore, were killed while returning from Ekvira temple at Virar (East) after their van rammed into the rear of a container. Eight other passengers, including two minors, who were also seated in the van have sustained injuries.

According to police, the accident took place at Avandani village, near Dahanu at around 6pm. “The driver collided with the container on the Ahmedabad lane. The multi-axle container sped away as the driver was unaware of the mishap,” said inspector Pradeep Kasbe of Manor police station.

The deceased, identified as, Rakesh Tamore, 42, Hemant Tare, 60, Sushma Arekar, 32, and Sarvajna Arekar, 2, died on the spot while the injured are under treatment at Global Hospital, Manor. The victims are all fishermen. “The condition of at least four victims are in serious condition. We have registered a case of an accident and will register a first information report for causing death due to negligence, under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act, against the deceased driver Tamore, after we take the statements of the injured victims,” said Kasbe

