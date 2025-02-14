MUMBAI: The world of Hindustani classical music mourns the loss of octogenarian Pandit Prabhakar Karekar, who passed away on Thursday, in Mumbai. Ailing from multiple age-related health complications, he was even unable to attend Swaranjali—the music festival he founded in 2002—this past January. Pandit Prabhakar Karekar: An artiste who evoked the divine and human emotion

Renowned classical vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpande described him as “a maestro whose voice carried the soul of devotion and the depth of tradition,” adding that his life was a symphony of dedication, passion and unwavering commitment to the arts. “With his passing, it feels like the end of a generation of riyazi greats,” she lamented.

Santoor virtuoso Pandit Satish Vyas recalled his deep bond with Karekar, saying he was devastated by the loss of “a family member and my musical elder brother”. Their association spanned over five decades, beginning when Karekar trained under Vyas’s father, Pandit C R Vyas, in the early 1970s. “I witnessed his journey from a young musician to an exceptionally accomplished and beloved artiste,” Vyas shared. “He rose to prominence in the world of classical music through sheer dedication and relentless effort.”

Vyas remembered Karekar’s tireless devotion to his craft, immersing himself in riyaz day and night. His signature Natya Geet ‘Priye Paha’ from the musical drama ‘Saubhadra’ became so iconic that no concert of his thereon was complete without it. Originally popularized by the legendary Chhota Gandharva, the piece found a new life in Karekar’s voice, a rare feat in the world of classical music. Calling him a “sure-shot performer,” Vyas recalled instances from his father’s Guru Poornima concerts, where even his father would wonder, “What do I sing after Prabhakar’s powerful performance?”

Born in 1944 in Goa, Pt Karekar was destined for a life steeped in melody. Under the tutelage of eminent maestros like Pandit Suresh Haldankar, Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki and Pandit C R Vyas, he honed a voice that could evoke both divine reverence and human emotion. His renditions of devotional compositions like ‘Bolava Vithal Pahava Vithal’ and ‘Vakratund Mahakay’ were not mere performances but prayers set to melody, uniting audiences in a shared spiritual experience.

However, beyond classical music, Karekar was a torchbearer of semi-classical traditions, particularly Natyasangeet and devotional music, which bridged the gap between the classical and contemporary. With effortless grace, he breathed life into poetic compositions, preserving their essence while making them accessible to newer generations. His unique ability to blend technical mastery with emotional depth left audiences spellbound.

Pt Karekar was also a revered teacher, mentoring the next generation with the same discipline and passion that defined his own journey. A graded artist with All India Radio and Doordarshan, he played a crucial role in bringing classical and semi-classical music into countless homes, ensuring that its rich legacy endured.

His contributions were recognized with numerous accolades, including the prestigious Tansen Samman (2014) and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2016). Yet, beyond these formal recognitions, his greatest honour lay in the devotion of his listeners— his soul-stirring performances often moved audiences to tears; while the young voices he nurtured carried forward his legacy.

Expressing his condolences, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said in a press statement: “Saddened to learn about the demise of Hindustani classical and semi-classical vocalist Pandit Prabhakar Karekar. Born in Antruz Mahal, Goa, he trained under Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki and performed across the globe. He immensely contributed to the preservation and expansion of classical music in Goa.”

As the music fraternity bids farewell to Pt Karekar, it will remember not just a musician but a storyteller, a spiritual guide and a guardian of a timeless tradition. His melodies will continue to echo both in temples and concert halls, through the voices of his disciples. Though his journey has ended, his ragas will linger forever.