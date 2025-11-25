MUMBAI: The 31-year-old personal assistant of state environment minister Pankaja Munde, accused of abetting the suicide of his 28-year-old dentist wife, surrendered to the Worli police early on Monday morning. He was remanded to police custody up to November 27 after being produced before a metropolitan magistrate court. Pankaja Munde’s PA arrested for abetting wife’s suicide

On Monday, forensic teams visited the Worli building where the couple stayed to verify the claims made by the accused—that he was out when his wife hanged herself, and that he had to climb from the refuge area on the 29th floor to their 30th-floor residence when she did not answer the doorbell.

The police told the court that the accused had an extra-marital affair, which was the apparent reason for his wife’s suicide. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report. The accused’s girlfriend had an abortion in Latur, and we need to collect evidence relating to it. The two other accused—the PA’s sister and brother—are on the run and they could tamper with evidence,” the prosecutor told the court while seeking 10 days’ custody of the accused.

Advocate Mangesh Deshmukh, who appeared for the PA, told the court that since he had surrendered and was cooperating with the investigators, there was nothing to be seized from him. “The sister has been named in the FIR but there is nothing in the statement against her,” Deshmukh said while urging the court to grant minimal police custody of the accused.

Meanwhile, forensic teams visited the couple’s 30th-floor flat, where they had shifted on October 1. “We went there to confirm whether it was suicide or something else. We will soon submit our preliminary report,” said an officer.

The police said the accused told them that on Saturday, after an argument with his wife, he left the house and took the coastal road to attend a programme. On the way, he called his wife several times but she did not answer, prompting him to return home. He said that when his wife did not open the door, he went to the refuge area on the 29th floor, climbed up and glimpsed his wife hanging. “We are verifying his claims,” said the police officer.

The police said that the sister of the accused worked in the revenue department while his brother was a MHADA employee. “Both the families were aware of several things,” said the police officer. “Now we need to investigate what the issues between the spouses were and the immediate reason for the woman’s drastic step.”

The woman died by suicide on November 22 by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. Her maternal uncle alleged that she had been murdered. “She was a fighter and would never have killed herself,” he said, requesting CM Devendra Fadnavis to order a CBI probe into her death and a videographed post-mortem of her body. The couple married on February 7 this year, and the PA’s brother lived with them.

On September 29, the woman sent some photographs to her father, among them a consent letter and a declaration dated November 16, 2021 from a pregnant woman in a Latur hospital, where Munde’s PA was named as her husband. According to the FIR, the woman told her father that her husband’s siblings knew about his affair, and her sister-in-law told her that if she did not accept it, she would arrange for her brother’s second marriage.

The Worli police have booked the accused and his siblings on charges of abetment to suicide and harassment of a married woman under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita.