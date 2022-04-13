Panvel – Belapur train services hit after cables damaged; FIR registered

The harbour line trains from Panvel to Belapur were shut after the cables in the location box having signalling items near track at Panvel km 48/13 were damaged by unidentified miscreants.

The train services were hit at 4am and resumed at around 7am but before the peak hours, preventing any major overcrowding at the stations.

“Signalling system near Panvel got disturbed and trains were running on paper authority from early morning. Harbour line and Trans-harbour line Panvel-bound trains were running late. The location box restoration work was completed at 7am after which the signalling also started working,” Central Railway chief PRO, Shivaji Sutar, said.

Meanwhile, Railway Police Force team from Panvel has registered an FIR against the unidentified miscreants under Section 174C (tampering with, disconnecting or interfering in any other manner with its hose pipe or tampering with signal gear) and 147 (Trespass and refusal to desist from trespass) of the Railway Act. After making a preliminary note of the incident on Wednesday morning, a case was registered after the Railway officials submitted their report.

“There is no CCTV footage as the camera was situated very far away. We are investigating and trying to get leads in the case,” senior police inspector, Jasbeer Rana from Panvel RPF, said.