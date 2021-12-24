Panvel City Municipal Corporation to develop bungalow for mayor in Kharghar

After finalising the plans for its headquarters and developing a bungalow for its commissioner, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has now decided to develop an official bungalow for its mayor in Kharghar.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has allotted them a plot measuring 1,800sqm at Sector 21 near Central Park. The PCMC has set aside a budget of ₹17Cr for developing the two-storey building with a basement.

Sanjay Katekar, executive engineer of PCMC (project), said, “We had prepared a detailed project report of the bungalow and presented it before the general body a few months ago. The general body approved our plan on December 20. The tendering process will be started in the first week of January and if everything goes according to our plans, the work at the site will be started on February 15.”

According to Katekar, the upcoming bungalow will be one of the iconic buildings in the jurisdiction of PCMC. Apart from sufficient rooms for the mayor and his family, the bungalow will also have a hall for conducting meetings. When delegates from other places visit him for different discussions, there will be no dearth of space.

“There will also be some landscaping areas outside the bungalow. We will finish both the civil work and the interiors in one-and-a-half years. Thus, we can say that the bungalow will be ready for use by the second half of 2023,” he further said.

Last year, the PCMC developed a smaller bungalow for its commissioner at Kharghar Sector 6, spending ₹3.50Cr. That bungalow is now the official residence of the commissioner.

After Panvel Municipal Council (the first municipal council of India) was upgraded to a municipal corporation in 2016, 29 revenue villages of Panvel Taluka and the areas that earlier belonged to CIDCO were incorporated in PCMC’s jurisdiction. CIDCO is now transferring the open plots to PCMC for developing its basic infrastructures and other big projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON