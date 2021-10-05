Panvel City police book woman for murdering 2-yr-old son with poison, attempting to die by suicide

The Panvel City police have booked a 20-year-old Jharkhand woman for allegedly killing her two-year-old son and then attempting to die by suicide.

On Sunday evening, the Palaspa unit of Panvel City police received information about a boy and a woman lying unconscious in the bushes near a petrol pump in Kalundre village.

The duo was taken to a hospital wherein the boy was declared dead on arrival while his mother was in a critical condition. The police had also found a bottle of poison near the duo.

Meanwhile, at the same time the woman’s brother-in-law had reached the police station to inform them about her and the child. He gave the phone number of her husband.

“Her husband told us that he, his wife and son, and his brother came to Panvel on September 26 in search of work but in vain. Hence, he decided to return to their village while his wife decided to stay back with her brother-in-law. The husband suspected them of having an affair and thus he left for the village alone. On Sunday morning, the brother-in-law saw that the woman and her son had started vomiting, and when asked, she said that since the brother-in-law refused to marry her, she had consumed poison and also given it to her son. The duo then left the home while brother-in-law came to us,” a police officer from Panvel City police station said.

Police inspector Sanjay Joshi from Panvel City police station said, “A case of murder has been registered against the mother. She is hospitalised and hence not arrested yet.”