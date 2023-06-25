Panvel civic body to set up first theme park

PANVEL: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to construct a first-of-its-kind-theme amusement park based on the theme of roads and traffic discipline. The park will be developed on a 2.5 acre plot situated in Kharghar and has been envisioned to imbibe in children the importance of following traffic rules and regulations. Panvel Municipal Corporation has allocated land for the first-of-its-kind amusement park

“The idea is to club education along with entertainment. So instead of merely developing a garden with some playthings and seating arrangements, we are working to develop a theme-based park. Since children, regardless of age and gender, are fascinated with motorized vehicles, the plan is to develop a traffic park in the city,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kailas Gawde speaking to HT.

The initial cost of the project is estimated to be around ₹five crore. A consultant has been appointed to work out the master plan for the project. “This is going to be a fun way of learning how to be a responsible driver. The park is planned to be like a mini city with all kinds of boards and structures which calls for a driver to drive slowly, not honking unnecessarily, following lane principles etc. Within the park there will be traffic junctions, rumblers and signals with zebra crossing and a lot of signage boards which is usually seen on the roads,” said the consultant Dr Aseem Gokarn Harwansh.

The work is stated to commence by the year end.

Preliminary plans include deployment of battery operated four-wheelers as well as manually driven two-wheelers. A 500 m long track is proposed to be laid with lane markings wherein children can drive their cars and two wheelers. Other attractions in the park will be a toy train, an amphitheater, miniature city chowk, bus stands etc. “Every aspect of the park is being designed as per the theme. So even the seating arrangement will be like a in vehicle. The entrance of the garden will also be designed like that of a car. The track to be laid will have a permeable surface so that water can percolate easily. The seats for adults will be ergonomic and a lot of indigenous shade-bearing trees will also to be planted so that children actually feel that they are driving on a busy road,” adds the consultant.