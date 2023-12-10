PANVEL

Navi Mumbai, India - Dec. 6, 2023:Panvel villagers resort to indefinite fast against NAINA scheme at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The opposition to the NAINA scheme of CIDCO by Panvel villagers has now taken the shape of an indefinite fast. Villagers say they are on a do or die protest to ensure their demand for withdrawal of the scheme.

The Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project within 25 km radius of the Navi Mumbai airport is spread over 371 sq km comprising 174 villages. It does not entail the traditional land acquisition process.

The scheme proposes land pooling by villagers wherein CIDCO, the Special Planning Authority for the project, gets to keep 60% of the land for infrastructure development and the PAPs get the remaining 40% with 2.5 FSI. CIDCO does not have to pay any monetary compensation to the villagers.

Since it was planned 10 years back, NAINA has faced opposition from the grassroot level. The villagers are opposed to the scheme of land pooling sans any compensation. Farmers’ body NAINA Prakalp Badhit Shetkari Utkarsh Samiti has staged strong protests which include a recent padyatra to Mantralaya preceded by Gaon Bandh chain protest and bike rally demanding cancellation of NAINA scheme.

The indefinite fast starting Wednesday has been undertaken following little response from the authorities. The villagers first held a rally with traditional musical instruments, raising slogans of `Shetkari Bachai NAINA hatao’ demanding withdrawal of NAINA scheme to save the farmers. The rally was started from Shirdhon village, which is the birth place of freedom fighter and revolutionary Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke to send home a strong message.

The indefinite fast protest led by local project affected persons (PAP) Anil Dhavle and including a woman was then begun at Turmale village located on Mumbai-Goa road after a public meeting was held in the presence of several PAP leaders.

Said Dhavle, “This is a do or die protest for us as all other protests and agitations have not moved the authorities. This protest will continue till our demand is met and we succeed in our mission.”

Claimed Dhavle, “NAINA is destroying the farmers, our fields, the environment and everything else in the region. We will not allow it.”

Said former MLC Balaram Patil, “NAINA is a land grabbing technique of the government. Why is it insisting on the land pooling scheme? Recently several villages of Pen were handed over to MMRDA. Our 95 Panvel villages too should be given to it so that they will be under UDCPR.”

He added, “There has been no response from the government on our demands and hence we have resorted to this indefinite fast in which 6 people are participating. There will be more joining the protest in the coming days.”

CIDCO refused to comment on the protest.