Panvel’s Green Initiative: 1.25 Lakh trees to line Sion–Panvel Highway

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently launched an initiative to plant 1.25 lakh trees along the Sion–Panvel Highway, transforming one of the busiest arterial roads into a green corridor.

The highway, widened and concretised 12 years ago to connect Mumbai with Panvel and the Pune Expressway, had witnessed the felling of hundreds of trees. “When people enter Navi Mumbai through the Sion–Panvel Highway, the first impression should not be of dust and concrete, but of greenery,” Chitale said. The plantation drive aims to restore that lost green cover and create a sustainable buffer against rising pollution.

Officials from the civic body said that 7,132 sq. metres of land along the highway will be utilised for plantations, with landscaped zones ranging from 600 to 2,700 sq. metres. For the project, a detailed layout has been designed by landscape architect Krutika Jain, incorporating diverse plant varieties for both aesthetics and resilience. The plantation is set to begin with stretches near Kalamboli and Kamothe up to Belpada, where residential density is high. Native species such as neem, banyan, gulmohar, and rain trees will be prioritised for their canopy cover and resilience.

Calling the initiative a long-term environmental investment, municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale said, “Panvel has grown at a pace where infrastructure has outstripped ecology. By planting 1.25 lakh trees along the highway to turn it into a green belt, we are committing to a greener, healthier city for the next generation.”

To ensure a regular supply of water, a drip irrigation system will be installed with dedicated maintenance teams. To track the growth of the sapling, a geo-tag monitoring system will be utilised. For Panvel, the project is also about redefining its identity.

Resident groups, schools, Environmentalists and NGOs will be roped in for awareness campaigns and monitoring, making the plantation a community-owned project. “Highways are usually heat islands. If maintained properly, this plantation drive can cut surface temperatures, absorb pollutants, and even bring back bird species that have vanished from the corridor,” said Atul Jaitpal, a social worker in Panvel.