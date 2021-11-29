Param Bir Singh appears before Maharashtra CID office in Navi Mumbai

Former Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Param Bir Singh appeared before the CID office in Konkan Bhavan building in CBD Belapur on Monday afternoon. Singh reached Konkan Bhavan by around 3.20 pm along with his advocate. According to people familiar with the matter from CID, Singh is being questioned in the Marine Drive police case.

An extortion case was registered by Bhayander-based developer Shyamsunder Agrawal with the Marine Drive police. The builder alleged that Singh and his subordinates extorted money from him at the behest of his former partner Sanjay Punamiya, by registering false cases against him.

Throughout the questioning, CBD Belapur police provided security around Konkan Bhavan at the request of the CID by not allowing media inside.

On Friday, he had appeared in the Thane Nagar police station for inquiries in connection with an extortion case registered against him. A day before that, on Thursday, he appeared before the Mumbai police crime branch for inquiries. Last week, he also appeared before the sessions court, which cancelled a non-bailable warrant issued against him on a surety of ₹15,000.

After going into hiding for a month, Singh - a 1988-batch IPS officer - resurfaced at his hometown Chandigarh on November 24, two days after the Supreme Court gave him protection from arrest by Maharashtra police and directed him to join investigations in the pending cases against him.

The CID is probing three separate FIRs against the serving senior IPS officer, posted as Commandant General, Maharashtra Home Guards.

The questioning of Singh is being supervised by superintendent of police, CID, MN Jagtap and CID chief Ritesh Kumaar.