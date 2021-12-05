Param Bir Singh records statement before ED in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the state police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The statement was reportedly recorded on December 3 at the agency's office in south Mumbai under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A PTI article said the 59-year-old Singh, who was recently suspended as director general of home guards for dereliction of duty, was quizzed for about five hours with questions on different aspects of the case, including the allegations he had made against his then boss, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh earlier this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh was summoned at least three times in the past by the ED but he never deposed. He may be summoned again.

The 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was suspended by the Maharashtra government a few days ago following registration of multiple police FIRs against him and some other police personnel on charges of extortion.

Also read | Extortion case: Police file charge sheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze

In March, Singh had levelled allegations of corruption and misuse of official position against Deshmukh after he was shunted from the post of the Mumbai police commissioner in the aftermath of Antilia bomb scare incident.

He had accused Deshmukh of asking police officers to collect ₹100 crore a month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai, a charge the NCP leader has denied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh, then declared absconding by courts in Mumbai and Thane, surfaced in public late last month after remaining underground for over six months. After he moved the Supreme Court, he was granted temporary protection from arrest.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON