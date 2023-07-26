Space constraints in civic-run schools spark concern

Mumbai: Students of civic-run schools in Bandra-Khar-Santacruz area (H/East ward) are forced to study in cramped classrooms as the authorities are yet to obtain a partial occupancy certificate (OC), raising concerns among parents.

Among the affected institutions, Bharat Nagar School, operated by BMC, is also facing the same issue with a partial occupancy certificate (OC), resulting in the closure of two floors within the school building.

The school’s principal is now forced to merge multiple classes and accommodate approximately 800 to 900 students from classes 1 to 10 on the remaining two floors. This has drawn the attention of concerned parents, who have approached BMC officials seeking a resolution.

Expressing their disappointment, a parent of a student attending Bharat Nagar school stated, “My son is currently in class 6. We were initially pleased about the prospect of a new school building, but due to the absence of an OC for the third and fourth floors of the four-story school building, the principal has been compelled to allocate all classes to just two floors.”

Another concerned parent voiced their frustration, criticising the education department of BMC for not providing adequate support. They emphasised the difficulties faced by their children in such a cramped environment.

Social worker Mehmood Deshmukh, who is actively involved in the area, has raised this issue with BMC authorities. Deshmukh penned a letter to the BMC ward officer, highlighting the problems faced by thousands of students from areas like Bharat Nagar, Golibar Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, and Kher Nagar, who depend on BMC schools. Deshmukh stated, “BMC appears to be neglecting the provision of proper facilities to these students.”

During a visit to schools across the ward, Deshmukh and their colleague Kiran Aachrekar, discovered numerous irregularities. “Some parents are considering shifting their children to another BMC school in the same area, but those schools also have their own issues,” Deshmukh said. “For instance, BMC is planning to relocate students from the English medium Kher Nagar school building to Vakola school, which is situated 3 kilometers away from the current location.”

Aachrekar further said, “Instead of accommodating BMC students within their own school complex, BMC has rented out space to a junior college from the area while shifting pre-primary students to a location 3 kilometers away.”

In response to these concerns, BMC education officials acknowledged the situation, admitting that they had received a partial OC due to the non-issuance of a no-objection certificate from the fire brigade. They assured parents that they are actively working on resolving the space crunch issue and promised a resolution within the next week.