MUMBAI: Concerned over the shrinking share of seats available to general category students, a group of parents of medical aspirants and education activists met state medical education minister Hasan Mushrif on Tuesday to protest the implementation of a 10% reservation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in private medical colleges. Parents protest EWS quota in private medical colleges, seek seat hike

Activist Sudha Shenoy, who was part of the delegation, said, “We urged the government to intervene and provide relief to students. If the quota is enforced without increasing the number of seats, only 5% will remain for general category students.”

Following the meeting, Mushrif directed the group to hold further discussions with principal secretary Dheeraj Kumar. Around 25 parents met with Kumar the same day to press their demand: that the EWS quota should not be implemented unless the seat count is proportionally increased.

“This year, the CET admission brochure was the first place we noticed the 10% EWS quota mentioned,” said one parent. “There was no prior government resolution or public notification. It took us by surprise.”

The state is implementing the EWS quota in private medical colleges for the first time this year. Parents and activists argue that doing so without expanding the total intake severely impacts general category aspirants, many of whom already face stiff competition and limited options.

Shenoy said the community is hopeful the state will take corrective steps. “Every year there’s some new hurdle for students,” she said. “But if this issue isn’t addressed urgently, parents are prepared to move court.”

Responding to the concerns, Kumar said, “We had a meeting with the parents and understand their concerns. After reviewing the facts, we will issue further communication soon.”