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Parth, Jay in NCP core committee, seniors omitted; clerical mistake, says Sunetra Pawar

As word got out on Tuesday and insiders began speculating about the omissions, the party chief quickly intervened to characterise the exclusions as a clerical error. In a post on X, she wrote: “A list of office bearers of the NCP circulating in the media has a clerical mistake and will be corrected soon.”

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:54 am IST
By Faisal Malik
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MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sunetra Pawar has inducted her sons Parth, 36, and Jay, 29, into the core group of office bearers. A signed list of 13 key party functionaries was sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 29. However, missing from this list were names of NCP veterans such as Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Sunil Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif, and others.

Parth, Jay in NCP core committee, seniors omitted; clerical mistake, says Sunetra Pawar

As word got out on Tuesday and insiders began speculating about the omissions, the party chief quickly intervened to characterise the exclusions as a clerical error. In a post on X, she wrote: “A list of office bearers of the NCP circulating in the media has a clerical mistake and will be corrected soon.”

All parties must send a list of key functionaries to the ECI.

Top of the list of 13 is Sunetra Pawar herself as the national president, followed by Shivajirao Garje as treasurer, two general secretaries including her elder son Parth, eight national secretaries including her younger son Jay and a national president (youth).

While Parth has been named the party’s coordinator, placing him at the centre of organizational strategy and communication between all units, Jay will head the national disciplinary committee in addition to treasury-related responsibilities. The committee also includes several second-rung leaders assigned portfolios – ranging from youth affairs and minority outreach to technology, welfare for farmers, employment and cultural activities.

Another senior leader shared that in the core committee meeting last month to decide the party’s candidate for the legislative council elections, Parth declared that the decision should rest with the party president – a shift from the routine practice of leaders naming candidates. “As Parth requested everyone to authorise party president Sunetra Pawar to take the final call on the candidate, no one could refuse, and Zeeshan Siddique’s name was declared,” the leader said.

Reacting to the controversy, Bhujbal told reporters, “There are certain matters I would prefer not to discuss openly, as they are internal.”

Later in the evening, state NCP president Sunil Tatkare spoke to the media after calling on NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak residence. Dismissing speculation about the new list of appointments, he said: “It has nothing to do with the executive committee appointments. Sunetra Vahini (Pawar) has already clarified the matter, so I have nothing more to add.”

Earlier in the morning, Tatkare had accompanied Sunetra along with party working president Praful Patel and Parth, to Guwahati for the swearing-in ceremony of Assam chief minister Hemant Biswa Sarma.

 
parth pawar ncp ajit pawar election commission of india
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