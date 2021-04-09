Partial lockdown leads to drop in local trains, BEST passenger traffic in Mumbai

The number of passengers travelling by local trains and BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport(BEST) buses in Mumbai has significantly dropped ever since Maharashtra imposed a partial lockdown earlier this week.

Central and Western Railway suburban network have experienced a drop of 700,000 passengers. Earlier, 2.2 million passengers travelled by local trains daily on Central Railway as opposed to 1.9 million passengers travelling presently. Likewise, Western Railway had 1.8 million passengers travelling daily earlier and the number has come down to 1.4 million.

Under the new phase of Break the Chain by the Maharashtra government, public transport, including buses, auto rickshaws, taxis, and flights can operate at 50% of their seating capacity, while no standing passengers in buses and outstation trains are allowed.

“There has been a decrease in the number of passengers travelling by local trains after the lockdown was announced. People are working from home that has resulted in the drop,” said a senior Central Railway official.

The number of passengers travelling on BEST buses has also dropped by nearly 300,000. From 2.3 million passengers travelling by BEST buses on April 1, the number dropped to 2 million on Tuesday.

BEST officials said this was also because no passengers were allowed to travel while standing.

“As per the directives, only seating passengers are allowed. This is being checked by bus conductors. This has also led to the decrease in the number of commuters. This should help in keeping Covid infections in check as there cannot be overcrowding inside the buses now,” said a senior BEST official.