News / Cities / Mumbai News / Parts of Thane to face 10% water cut from tomorrow

Parts of Thane to face 10% water cut from tomorrow

ByN K Gupta
Nov 19, 2023 07:50 PM IST

Thane residents to face 10% water cut from Nov 20-Dec 12 due to repair work at Pise dam. Areas affected include Kopri, Hazuri, Gaondevi, and Mumbra.

Thane

HT Image

Thanek residents will face a 10 % water cut from November 20 till December 12 due to repair work at the Pise dam on Bhatsa River, the Thane Municipal Corporation said on Sunday.

A TMC official said that due to repairs work in the Pneumatic gate system of Pise dam, the water supply will reduce by 10 percent.

The water cut will impact residential areas like Kopri, Hazuri, Gaondevi, Panchpakhadi, Tekdi Bangla, Kisan Nagar and Bhatwadi and some parts of Mumbra, Kalwa, and Diva.

Vinod Pawar, Deputy engineer from the water department of Thane Municipal Corporation said, “Around 250 MLD of water is supplied daily from Bhatsa dam. Of 250 MLD of water, 115 MLD of water from STEM Authority, 135 MLD water from MIDC, and 85 MLD of water from the TMC. There will be reduction in the daily supply. Repairs are on in the air bladder pneumatic gate system.” TMC officials urged the citizens to store adequate water during the period.

Topics
thane water cut
