Passenger on board Indigo Varanasi flight dies

ByYogesh Naik
Apr 08, 2025 08:10 AM IST

An Indigo spokesperson confirmed that Flight 6E 5028, operating from Mumbai to Varanasi, was diverted on Sunday due to a medical emergency onboard

Mumbai: A Mumbai to Varanasi Indigo flight was diverted to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar airport late on Sunday night after a passenger, Sushila Devi Tiwari, 88, complained of pain. She was rushed to Government Medical College after the flight landed, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Passenger on board Indigo Varanasi flight dies
Passenger on board Indigo Varanasi flight dies

Gajanan Kalyankar, inspector attached with CIDCO MIDC police station in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar said that Tiwari was old and ailing and had suffered a heart attack.

“We conducted a post-mortem after which the family took her mortal remains to Uttar Pradesh,” said Kalyankar. The deceased hailed from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh and was travelling with her relatives.

An Indigo spokesperson confirmed that Flight 6E 5028, operating from Mumbai to Varanasi, was diverted on Sunday due to a medical emergency onboard.

“Despite prompt medical attention, the passenger’s condition did not improve and was declared deceased onboard. We followed all standard safety operating procedures to ensure the well-being of all passengers and crew on board. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time. We are in close contact with them, offering our support and assistance as needed,” the spokesperson said.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Passenger on board Indigo Varanasi flight dies
