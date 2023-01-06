Patient stabs two doctors at GMC Yavatmal

Mumbai: A patient, on Thursday evening, stabbed two resident doctors in Government Medical College (GMC), Yavatmal.

As per the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), a junior resident doctor in the surgery department – Dr Jebastine Paul Adwin – and others were on their evening rounds when a patient attacked him with a knife. He was so severely injured that he needed immediate surgery.

Another resident doctor from the same department was also injured as he intervened.

The MARD declared a strike.

“This is the second such instance wherein a patient has attacked a doctor in GMC Yavatmal. In the previous attack, the student had died,” said MARD president Dr Avinash Dahiphale.

He added that the association has appealed to the state government repeatedly to amp up the security accorded to doctors within government hospitals. MARD members from across the state said they might even go to Yavatmal to participate in the protest and strike against the local hospital administration’s negligence.