Pending results: Mumbai varsity allows students to apply online

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 01:40 AM IST
In order to avoid crowding on university campuses, especially in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the University of Mumbai has now decided to take the process of pending results application online. Students whose results for the winter examinations had been held due to various reasons will now be allowed submit their application through email to respective departments at MU.

“In the last one week two of our employees from the examination department tested positive for Covid, so we can’t take chances anymore. For the safety of staff and students, we’ve decided to allow students to submit their applications through email,” said a spokesperson for the varsity. He added that each department--Arts, Science, Commerce, Engineering and Technology and Law will have a separate email id and students can scan all the required documents and submit the same through email.

“The department officials are continuously checking these emails and they’ll start the process immediately. This was the process will be faster and we’ll avoid crowding on our campus,” added the spokesperson.

