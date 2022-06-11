Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
People feared trapped after part of building collapses in Navi Mumbai; rescue ops underway

The rescue tenders from Nerul, Belapur, Vashi and Koparkhairane fire stations have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.
The debris after the slab of the sixth floor of the building collapsed to the ground floor in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Reported by Megha Pol | Written by Aryan Prakash

A person is said to be missing after a slab of the sixth floor of a building collapsed to the ground flood in Nerul, Sector 17 area in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The rescue tenders from Nerul, Belapur, Vashi and Koparkhairane fire stations have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. More details awaited. 

Topics
building collapse mumbai
