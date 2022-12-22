'People may mock but...': Eligible bachelors take out march in Solapur to seek brides

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 22, 2022 10:41 AM IST

Several bachelors, clad in wedding costumes, riding horses and accompanied by band music reached the collector's office and demanded brides for themselves.

Youths in bridal finery sitting on horses take out a rally campaigning to save the girls, in Solapur, Wednesday.(PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Flagging the issue of skewed male-female ratio, eligible bachelors took out a march seeking brides for themselves in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

The 'bridegroom morcha' was organised on Wednesday by an outfit, which later submitted a memorandum to the district collector's office seeking strict implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act to improve the male-female ratio in Maharashtra.

The memorandum also asked the state government to arrange brides for the eligible bachelors, who participated in the march.

Several bachelors, clad in wedding costumes, riding horses and accompanied by band music reached the collector's office and demanded brides for themselves. "People may mock this morcha, but the grim reality is that youth of marriageable age are not getting brides just because the male-female ratio is skewed in the state," said Ramesh Baraskar, the founder of the Jyoti Kranti Parishad, which organised the event.

He claimed Maharashtra's sex ratio was 889 girls per 1,000 boys. "This inequality exists because of female foeticide and the government is responsible for this disparity," Baraskar claimed.

