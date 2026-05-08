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Permission granted for religious animal slaughter at 109 designated locations for Bakri Eid: BMC

Permission granted for religious animal slaughter at 109 designated locations for Bakri Eid: BMC

Published on: May 08, 2026 08:52 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Mumbai's civic body on Friday said permission has been granted for religious animal slaughter at 109 designated locations across the city during Bakri Eid later this month.

Permission granted for religious animal slaughter at 109 designated locations for Bakri Eid: BMC

In a release issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after a review meeting chaired by additional municipal commissioner Ashiwini Joshi, it said citizens can seek permission for religious animal slaughter at these 109 designated locations or other places between May 28 and 30 through the MyBMC mobile application.

The release said the civic body has started preparations related to security, sanitation, healthcare and crowd management ahead of Bakri Eid, likely to be celebrated on May 28.

"Buffalo and goat markets will be organised at Deonar abattoir from May 17 to 30. As per the civic body's policy, religious animal slaughter of buffaloes can be carried out only at Deonar abattoir. The BMC has also made online arrangements for import permits of buffaloes and goats as well as slot booking through its official website on a first-come-first-served basis," the release highlighted.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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