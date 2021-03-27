PET exam: Students complain of tech glitches, Mumbai univ says process smooth

htmetro@hindustantimes.com

Students appearing for the University of Mumbai’s (MU) annual Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on Friday complained of technical glitches.

“I logged in as per instructions of the university, but during the examination, the video fluctuated and each answer took over 30-40 seconds to change, even after hitting the submit button,” said one of the candidates who appeared for the exam on Friday. The PET exams are being conducted between March 25 and 27.

While some students raised concern about facing internet trouble, a spokesperson for the university clarified that there were no network or technical problems reported by the service provider or the university on Friday. “This might be a result of poor internet connectivity at the candidate’s end,” said the spokesperson.

As per figures shared by the varsity, 2,089 candidates out of 3,193 registered, assisted for the exam in the morning session for the humanities faculty for 29 subjects. Similarly, 1,391 candidates out of 1,995 registered, appeared for the exam in the afternoon session for commerce and management faculty for eight subjects. “We didn’t receive any complaints on Friday as both sessions were conducted very smoothly,” added the spokesperson.

Students, however, complained that the university helpline didn’t function properly on Friday. “After trying for several minutes, I finally got through, but the official didn’t help much. I was asked to log off and log in again but in the meantime, I lost important time and didn’t manage to appear for the full two-hour exam,” said another candidate.

These candidates are now planning to write to the university about their experience, hoping for help.