PET-cleared students stranded as MU delays guide approvals

MUMBAI: More than 200 students who cleared the PhD Entrance Test (PET) at the University of Mumbai are facing an uncertain future as they are still waiting for research guides. On the other hand, 21 professors who have applied for recognition as PhD guides since early 2024 are also awaiting approval. Mumbai University - HT Photo (Hindustan Times)

The delay is putting both students and teachers in limbo, despite meeting all the required norms. Without recognised guides, they cannot register for PhD programs. Many fear that their hard work in clearing the exam may go to waste if the university does not resolve the issue soon.

The students are anxious as their PET results’ validity will expire in December. One student who cleared the exam in December 2024, wishing to be anonymous, shared his struggle. He said it was his second attempt at PET. In 2023, the university had allotted him a PhD guide, but the professor declined to accept him, claiming he had not been consulted during the interview process.

As a result, the student’s earlier score lapsed, forcing him to reappear for the PET last December. After clearing it again, he began discussions with another professor who had applied for guideship and agreed to guide the student’s research. However, since the professor’s approval as a PhD guide is still pending, the student now fears his score will expire once more this December. “If my result becomes invalid again, I don’t know what I will do,” he said.

Teachers are equally frustrated as their applications for guide recognition have been pending for more than a year, despite following the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. The pending status has denied teachers academic growth and blocked opportunities to supervise research. The lack of recognised guides has also slowed down research activities across various departments of the university.

The Maharashtra Union of Secular Teachers (MUST) has been at the forefront of raising the issue. On September 24, a delegation from the union, led by its president Prof. Vijay Pawar, who is also a senate member, and general secretary Dr Nirmala Pawar, met university officials, including Pro-Vice Chancellor Ajay Bhamare and Deputy Registrar of Research, Administration and Promotion Cell (RAPC).

MUST has argued that students should not suffer due to lapses in the university’s administrative system. The union has requested that the university extend the validity period of the PET results so that students are not penalised. “This delay is not the fault of students or teachers. It is purely due to administrative shortcomings. Students deserve natural justice and must be given more time,” said Pawar.

Teachers have also demanded that the university put in place a transparent and time-bound process for approving guide-ship applications. They say this will prevent such delays in the future and ensure clarity for both students and faculty.

When asked, an official from the MU administration said, “The PhD courses in the university are run as per the UGC guidelines. The process of changing the university’s rules and procedures as per UGC’s new regulations is underway; a committee is working on this. After they submit a report, all matters received will be settled. This process will be completed soon.”