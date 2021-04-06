Petrol pumps, fruit vendors listed as essentials in Maha

Mumbai

The state government on Monday issued a new notification putting some more services such as petrol pumps, fruit vendors, government and private security agencies in its enhanced list of essential services. Also, people coming from or going to the airport or railway terminus for outstation travel are exempted from night curfew, which is imposed from 8pm to 7am. They have also been exempted from the weekend lockdown, provided they are carrying a valid ticket.

Lawyer’s offices have been exempted from closure. Similarly domestic help/drivers and cooks can work in the day time. With regards to them working after 8pm or on weekends, the local authorities of that place will take a call.

Students appearing physically for exams would be allowed to travel in the night curfew or weekends, provided they are carrying valid hall tickets. Wine shops will be closed so liquor will be available in bars and restaurants through parcels.

The state in its notification issued on April 4 has made the vaccination or negative report of RT-PCR mandatory for delivery boys engaged with e-commerce sector companies like Flipkart, Amazon. Chief secretary Sitaram Kunte said, “We have put that condition as delivery boys come in direct contact with household members at the time of delivery and visit multiple houses. If the delivery boy is above 45 years of age, he is fit to get vaccinated as per Central government norms, but if not, then he will have to carry an RT-PCR test report with him. We have demanded with the Centre to allow the vaccination of all above 25 years. If allowed, the problem for not just delivery boys, but even working class can be solved.”

Karishma Pradhan, who was to travel to Bengaluru this Saturday, heaved a sigh of relief. “I was worried on how to go about due to lockdown. I even planned to defer my trip. However, now will continue as things are clearer,” said Pradhan, who is an IT professional working in a leading firm.

Sanjay Pansare, director, Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), said traders faced a lot of issues in the last lockdown as fruits were not included in essential services. “We faced harassment from the police and municipal staff as they insisted that fruits was not included and stopped us in many places. Since fruits are disposable items, we cannot keep it for long,” said Pansare.

The order also emphasizes that staff working in offices of financial sector undertakings will have to get fully vaccinated or carry a negative RTP-CR result certificate, which is valid for 15 days only, till then.