Phase 3 of vaccination: Mumbai crosses 50,000-mark in 5 days

The city crossed the 50,000 mark for Covid-19 vaccinations after 22,158 citizens were vaccinated on Friday, taking the total count of beneficiaries from the general public to 58,104 citizens. Of the total, 52,777 are citizens above 60 years old and the remaining 5,327 are aged 45 years and above with comorbidities.

Overall, 312,775 citizens, healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) have been vaccinated so far. The vaccination drive for HCWs started in the city on January 16 and vaccination of the general public began five days ago.

On Friday, the centralised app Co-WIN, which is monitoring the vaccination drive, once again developed glitches at around 3pm. Several vaccination centres saw large number of people queuing for walk-ins in addition to those with appointments. Some, like Malad resident Tapan Joshi, who accompanied his 70-year-old mother, were not able to get vaccinated despite having appointments. “We were given an appointment at SK Patil Mahanagarpalika General Hospital and we reached at around 1pm on Friday. There was complete chaos and only around 200 tokens were issued. The rest were told to visit the next day for vaccination. With me, around 50 people returned home without vaccination. People were made to wait in stuffy tents without fans and water, which is not comfortable considering they are senior citizens,” said Joshi.

Milin Jeste, dean of SK Patil Mahanagarpalika General Hospital, said, “We have to handle walk-ins and those registered with appointments. But we have the overall capacity of vaccinating only 200 or 250 citizens in a single day. Due to this, we have to ask some beneficiaries to come the next day. We are trying to augment our capacity and I have put up a proposal for adding one more booth [at present there are two booths]. In the coming days, our handling capacity will increase.”

Meanwhile on Friday, 1,174 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded as well as four deaths. Mumbai’s Covid death toll stands at 11,495 and the total case tally is 331,020, with 9,055 active cases. The city’s recovery rate is 93.52% with 309,591 recoveries and mortality rate is 3.47%.