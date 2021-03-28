Photo story: Mumbai stays home as night curfew rolls in

As the curfew to check the spread of the coronavirus disease cases in Maharashtra started, people in the Maximum City of Mumbai retreated indoors and places like Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Juhu Beach, Marine Drive, which are usually bustling with activity on a typical Sunday, appeared deserted. A state-wide night curfew has been imposed from Sunday till April 15, from 8pm to 7am. Under the curfew rules, a gathering of five and more people is not allowed and cinema halls, malls, restaurants, auditoriums, beaches are not allowed to remain open once the clock strikes 8pm.

Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day increase in infections on Sunday night. The state recorded 40,414 new cases of Covid-19, taking its tally to 2,713,875. The capital city of Mumbai also reported its highest-ever spike in the daily tally of cases since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

An empty Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on Sunday night (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo))

Gateway of India sports a deserted look on Sunday night as night curfew is imposed in Mumbai (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

An empty Juhu beach on Sunday night (Satish Bate/HT Photo) ((Satish Bate/HT Photo))

Mumbai Police personnel hold march to create awareness about night curfew in Bhoiwada of Mumbai's Parel (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo) ((Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo))

An empty Marine Drive on Sunday night (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

A policeman patrols Marine Drive as night curfew is imposed in the city of Mumbai (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

A closed Infinity shopping mall in Andheri during Sunday's night curfew (Satish Bate/ HT Photo) (atish Bate/ HT Photo)

An empty Girgoan Chowpatty beach on Sunday night. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)