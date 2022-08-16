Pipeline burst affects water supply to Kamothe residents

The water supply of over two lakh residents in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, was cut off after an 800mm pipeline from Morbe Dam that supplies over 37MLD water to the node burst on Tuesday.

This Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) pipeline burst at the intersection adjacent to the Marble Market in Kalamboli, leading to disruption in water supply to the node.

Though Kamothe falls under CIDCO, the daily water requirement is provided by the NMMC. The pipeline burst at 8.30am. As per the messages circulated by CIDCO to the consumers, the water supply was to be restored by evening.

In Kamothe, there are a total of 2,142 water meters installed, supplying water to approximately 2.30 lakh residents across 24 sectors.

“A sudden increase in pressure of water supplied from Morbe appears to have caused the burst in the pipeline. The NMMC undertook the repair work immediately and the matter was resolved by evening,” said a CIDCO official.

“Since it was said that by evening the supply would be restored, we managed through the day with the water already stored in society tanks. At some places, water tankers were called for,” said Ranjana Sadolikar, a resident of Sector 34.

The water supply was discontinued to allow NMMC to conduct the repair work. Towards the creek side of Sion-Panvel Highway, water could be seen gushing out over 30 feet high. The NMMC officials informed that the supply from the treatment plant was stopped within 15 minutes of the pipeline burst to avoid more wastage of water.

“The valve of the pipeline was displaced due to excess pressure. Water supply to Kamothe was affected for the day. However, by evening, the repair work was completed and supply was restored but the pressure was low,” said an official from NMMC.

