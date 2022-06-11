Placements across sectors hit pre-pandemic levels

Mumbai Placements across various sectors and institutes have been hitting pre-pandemic levels and city engineering institutes are no different.

At least three final year BTech students from two different city institutes have been offered a job with a multinational e-commerce company offering them an annual remuneration of ₹1.17 crore to 1.22 crore. The average salary too has witnessed an increase this year, said experts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At NMIMS deemed-to-be-university, two BTech students of the Mukesh Patel School of Technology, Management and Engineering (MPSTME) have been offered a job each with Amazon UK. “The placement season of our engineering batch has witnessed better results compared to pre-pandemic days, with two students bagging attractive international offers of ₹1.22 crore per annum. Our BTech programmes this year saw 85% of the students being placed with 193 companies visiting the campus,” said Meena Chintamaneni, pro-vice chancellor, NMIMS.

At Bandra’s Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, one final year BTech student was offered ₹1.17 crore (includes CTC, bonus plus stocks in the company) by Amazon UK. “Due to lockdown in February, the initial tests as well as successive rounds of interviews were all conducted online. I received my final offer within two weeks, even before my final exams started,” said Aryan Nayak, a final year BTech student. Nayak will be flying to London next month, where he has been placed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) boasted of placement season firsts, where not only did the highest package offered topped ₹2 crore per annum, but the average salary also went up by nearly 40-50% across institutes. The pandemic pushed several sectors towards digitisation at a faster rate and hiring experts have touted this as one of the main reasons for increase in hiring of fresh talent, especially in the technology industry.

“We have noticed unprecedented demands for Information Technology graduates especially from e-commerce and mobile commerce enterprises to build efficiency and high degree of intelligence into their existing digital systems. These companies are also radically redesigning the existing way of doing business, especially by leveraging newer computational and 5G/6G communication technologies,” said Gopakumaran Thampi, principal of Thadomal Shahani Engineering College.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hiring experts have, for some time, hinted at the move towards digitisation as being one of the main reasons for an explosion of job offers for technical graduates. “We are witnessing a massive demand for technical talent surpassing any previous demand momentum. It is at an all-time high with customers rapidly accelerating their adoption of the digital business model, which has led to a buoyant market with multiple opportunities for fresh talent,” said Animesh Chaudhary, a hiring expert.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON