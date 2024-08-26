Plan to improve road through Western Ghats deferred due to environmental concerns

Mumbai: The Expert Appraisal Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has deferred a plan by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to improve the Uran-Panvel-Karjat-Vandre-Shrigaon-Mandoshi-Bhimashankar-Vada-Khed-Shirur Road, citing potential extensive damage to the Western Ghats. One of the wildlife protected areas in the Western Ghats. (HT File Photo)

The project, estimated to cost ₹12,042 crore, would have involved the diversion of 95 hectares of forest land and connected Western Maharashtra to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority.

The appraisal committee convened on 23 and 24 July, with the minutes published online this week. During the meeting, MSRDC's consultant, M/s Enviro Resources, Mumbai, presented the improvement plan for the state highway-103, which runs from Raigad district to Pune district.

According to the minutes, the state highway passes within a 5 km radius of protected areas, including Matheran (1.3 km) and the Great Indian Bustard Wildlife Sanctuary (4.2 km). The proposed route begins at Neral on the Karjat-Badlapur Road in Karjat Taluka, Raigad District, and terminates at Shirur Junction on the Ahmednagar-Pune Road. The alignment traverses Karjat, Maval, Ambegaon, Khed and Shirur, encompassing 58 villages across Raigad and Pune districts.

The project site features both plain/rolling terrain and hilly topography. The road would have necessitated crossing the Ulhas river, Kondiwale Village lake, Thokarwadi Dam, Bhima Askhed Dam, Bhima river, Chaskaman Dam, Thotewadi bandhara and Ghod river.

The minutes noted that the total forestland involved in the proposed project is 95.69 hectares. The alignment is situated 5.7 km from the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its Giant Indian Squirrel population. Additionally, the eco-sensitive area of Matheran is approximately 1.3 km from the starting point, while the eco-sensitive zone of the Great Indian Bustard Wildlife Sanctuary is 4.2 km from the endpoint.

MSRDC has argued that the project would offer multiple benefits, including substantially reduced travel times. They claim it would improve the economic status of villagers along the project area, enhance transportation infrastructure, connect villages to neighbouring cities, provide better access to medical and educational services, and facilitate quicker transportation of perishable goods.

However, sources indicate that the destruction of 95 hectares of forest land would have severely disrupted the already strained Western Ghats ecosystem.

The committee also discussed the Revas-Reddi Coastal Highway upgradation during the meeting.