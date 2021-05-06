Plane with Covid-19 patient onboard makes belly landing at Mumbai airport

A medical flight which was on its way to Mumbai from Bagdogra with a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient onboard made an emergency belly landing in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after a wheel of the aircraft separated from its body and fell on the ground at Nagpur airport during takeoff after it had made a stopped for refueling.

Mumbai airport officials were seen spraying foam on the runway to prevent fire as the pilot made a belly landing and did not use the landing gear in the flight, an official familiar with the developments told HT. There were no reports of any injuries or casualties. The flight was carrying 2 crew members, 1 relative and 1 doctor along with the Covid-19 patient.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the airport officials for their quick response and shared the video via a tweet. "This video captures the crucial moments after belly landing of the ambulance flight on foam carpet in Mumbai after it lost a wheel during takeoff from Nagpur. All onboard are safe. Kudos to the crew & ground professionals," Puri said.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport authorities in a statement said that the officials reacted fast and foamed the runway where the flight had landed. “A full emergency was declared for a non-scheduled Beechcraft VT-JIL aircraft on route from Nagpur to Mumbai. The flight carrying 02 crew members, 01 patient, 01 relative and 01 doctor did a belly-landing at CSMIA at 21:09 hrs,” airport authorities said in a statement.

“The airport's emergency response team including the fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, CISF, medical team amongst many others was activated instantly and on standby to provide immediate assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of the passengers. As a precautionary method, CSMIA also foamed RWY 27 in order to avoid the aircraft catching fire,” the statement further said.

The main runway 27 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain unavailable till 2am on Friday due to this incident.

Following the landing airport authorities were also seen spraying coolants onto the aircraft to prevent any untoward incident. The Covid-19 patient was later taken to Nanavati hospital.

A medical flight which was on its way to Mumbai from Bagdogra with a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient onboard made an emergency belly landing in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after a wheel of the aircraft separated from its body and fell on the ground at Nagpur airport during takeoff after it had made a stopped for refueling. Mumbai airport officials were seen spraying foam on the runway to prevent fire as the pilot made a belly landing and did not use the landing gear in the flight, an official familiar with the developments told HT. There were no reports of any injuries or casualties. The flight was carrying 2 crew members, 1 relative and 1 doctor along with the Covid-19 patient. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Aaditya Thackeray reviews Kham river rejuvenation project in Aurangabad Despite curbs daily average of cases over 50,000 in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope PM Modi speaks to Maharashtra CM Thackeray over Covid-19 situation in state From cradling a baby to monitoring Covid: This Mumbai doctor does it all Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the airport officials for their quick response and shared the video via a tweet. "This video captures the crucial moments after belly landing of the ambulance flight on foam carpet in Mumbai after it lost a wheel during takeoff from Nagpur. All onboard are safe. Kudos to the crew & ground professionals," Puri said. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport authorities in a statement said that the officials reacted fast and foamed the runway where the flight had landed. “A full emergency was declared for a non-scheduled Beechcraft VT-JIL aircraft on route from Nagpur to Mumbai. The flight carrying 02 crew members, 01 patient, 01 relative and 01 doctor did a belly-landing at CSMIA at 21:09 hrs,” airport authorities said in a statement. “The airport's emergency response team including the fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, CISF, medical team amongst many others was activated instantly and on standby to provide immediate assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of the passengers. As a precautionary method, CSMIA also foamed RWY 27 in order to avoid the aircraft catching fire,” the statement further said. The main runway 27 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain unavailable till 2am on Friday due to this incident. Following the landing airport authorities were also seen spraying coolants onto the aircraft to prevent any untoward incident. The Covid-19 patient was later taken to Nanavati hospital.