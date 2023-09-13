Platform 2 at Dadar station to be shut down, platform 1 to be widened to control crowd: CR officials

Mumbai: With the Ganesh festival less than a week away, the Central Railway (CR) has decided to shut down platform 2 at Dadar station from September 15 due to the narrow width of the platform, which becomes very congested during peak hours due to excess crowding, a CR official said on Tuesday. He added that platform 1 – another narrow space – will be widened to facilitate better crowd management, and the closure of platform 2 might be permanent.

“It is one of the most important stations in the city as it connects the Central and Western Railways. Platform 2 has been an important feature of Dadar station, and shutting it down is as good as withdrawing a facility. Once they widen the platform, they can very well restore the trains,” Madhu Kotian, president, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, said. (HT PHOTO)

Of late, the railway police are tying a rope during the peak hours to manage the crowd on these two platforms, which cater to the slow local trains. Several trains for Thane and Kalyan originate from platform 2.

“To facilitate better crowd management, it is decided to widen the width of platform platform 1 at Dadar. We will be shifting the 11 pairs of trains to Parel that used to terminate and originate from platform 2. Due to the widening of platform 1, and closing of platform 2, these train services will be extended up to Parel from September 15,” Shivraj Manaspure, chief PRO, CR, said.

At present, the length of platform 1 is 270 metres, and the width is 7 metres. “It has been decided to increase the width to 10.5 metres. The work will start from Friday and is expected to be complete in two months at a cost of ₹1 crore,” a CR official said, adding that the tracks, next to platform 2, will likely be removed to accommodate the widening works.

“The widening of the platform will facilitate increasing the width of the foot-over-bridge (FOB) staircase as well,” the CR official said. “We shall be installing a new escalator as well on platform 1. At present, platforms 1 and 2 have two FOBs.”

According to railway associations, the shutting down of platform 2 at Dadar station – which witnesses a daily average footfall of 4 to 5 lakh – will hit the commuters, especially during peak hours due to overcrowding.

Moreover, those travelling on the western line also alight here to switch from fast to slow local trains and vice versa, Kotian said, adding, “Now, people will be forced to go till Parel station, which over the years has grown due to the presence of corporate offices, MNCs coming around there.”