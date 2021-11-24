Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Platform ticket price at Mumbai's CSMT, other stations reverted to 10
mumbai news

Platform ticket price at Mumbai's CSMT, other stations reverted to 10

The platform ticket price was increased to ₹50 in a bid to limit the crowd on railway platforms amid rising Covid cases.
The order will come into effect from November 25.(Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Central Railway on Wednesday announced to restore the price of platform tickets to 10 at Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel stations as the restrictions related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has further eased. The platform ticket price was increased to 50 in a bid to limit the crowd on railway platforms amid rising Covid cases. 

However, with a sustained decline in new Covid cases, the Central Railway has decided to revert the platform ticket price from 50 to 10 at CSTM, LTT and other suburban railway platforms. The order will come into effect from November 25.

"In light of the easing of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority to revert the platform ticket price from 50 to 10 at CSMT, DR, LTT, TNA, KYN and PNVL stations with effect from 25 November," the Central Railway notification said.

"In view of the above, all concerned booking staff and supervisors are advised to acknowledge the changes and act accordingly," it added.

The ministry of railways recently decided to discontinue Covid-19 special trains and restore the number, fare and categorisation of regular timetabled trains which are presently operating as Mail/Express Special and Holiday Special due to the pandemic. The Railway Board also requested CRIS to make necessary changes in the software for train bookings and other railways-related services.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai central railway
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP