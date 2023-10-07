Plumber falls to death from 7th floor in Charkop

Mumbai: A 30-year-old plumber died after falling from the seventh floor of a high-rise building in Charkop, Kandivali West, on Thursday.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the victim, Wazed Kazi, stayed with his wife and two children in Malwani and worked for Johnson Clinic Company as a plumber. Farheen Kazi, 29, wife of the victim, told the police that on Thursday morning he left for work around 7am.

Farheen said that her husband had gone to the Acme Avenue building in Bhabrekar Nagar to work on a water pipe outside the window of a kitchen in a flat on the seventh floor. “I received a call from his colleague at 10am that Kazi had fallen from the seventh floor on the podium at the third floor and sustained severe injuries to his head and limbs,” Farheen said.

At 11am Farheen, who had reached the spot, got a call from the Charkop police station that Kazi was rushed to the Shatabdi hospital. “I contacted my in-laws and asked them to reach Shatabdi Hospital. On asking at the counter, we were informed that Kazi had been declared dead and his body had been taken for autopsy,” Farheen said, adding that he was the only earning member of their family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have registered a case under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence against Sadanand Ramu Gade, the contractor, who had hired Kazi.

The police said that Gade had not taken any safety precautions before sending Kazi on the job. “Gade should have made sure that Kazi was not in danger while doing the plumbing job outside the kitchen window on the seventh floor. He was not even wearing a helmet,” an officer from the Charkop police station said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON