PM has promised a bigger project to Maha, says state industries minister
Vedanta-Foxconn who were in advanced talks with Maharashtra have signed an MoU with the government of Gujarat to set up their semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in the state
NAVI MUMBAI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blamed the MVA government for Maharashtra losing out to Gujarat in the race for a $20 billion project, claimed Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant on Wednesday.
Vedanta-Foxconn who were in advanced talks with Maharashtra have signed an MoU with the government of Gujarat to set up their semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in the state. The sudden move has created a political firestorm with the opposition accusing the Shinde-BJP government of having missed a huge development opportunity for the state.
State industries minister Samant said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister has assured CM Shinde the state will be given an even bigger project at a later date which will generate employment.
Samant was speaking to the media on the side lines of the Boiler India 2022 expo at Navi Mumbai. “Prime minister Narendra Modi has told CM Shinde that it is likely the company did not get the response it expected from the state government in the previous 7 months and hence they shifted to Gujarat.”
Commenting on the allegations of the failure of the Shinde-Fadnavis government to land the megadeal, Samant said, “No project goes away in just two months’ time…The fact is that in the last couple of months this government had held several meetings to see if more incentives could be given. Devendra Fadnavis had spoken to Vedanta chairman Anil Agrawal and assured him that Maharashtra will better the incentives being offered by other states. But clearly their experience of the previous 7 to 8 months could be responsible for their decision to move the project.”
Samant then went on to attack Uddhav Thackeray for his double speak on infra issues, saying on the one hand he was raising his voice on the shifting of the Vedanta-Foxconn project, and on the other hand his party was opposing the Rajapur refinery project. “They asked their MP to oppose the project while the local MLA supports it. MIDC has given consent letter for acquisition of 2,900 acres of land for the refinery. If there is misunderstanding about the project amongst the locals, we will clear it. We will explain to them that new job opportunities will arise in the region because of this. The project will have a huge impact on the state’s economy,” the minister said.
CBI court refuses to accept crucial conversations as evidence... for now
Mumbai: A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday refused to allow the prosecution to place on record the CD containing Rahul Mukerjea's conversations with his father, former media baron Peter Mukerjea and former step-mother, Indrani, after Indrani's slain daughter Sheena Bora abruptly went missing in April 2012. The special court however asked the prosecution to submit the CD evidence through a relevant witness as the case progresses.
Scattered rain, gusty winds cool down Gurugram
Most parts of Gurugram on Wednesday received scatted rainfall, and that coupled with a cloudy sky and heavy rain in neighbouring Delhi, helped bring down the day temperature in the city. The weather department said fairly widespread “light to moderate” rain is likely in Haryana on Thursday as well. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Gurugram on Wednesday was 31.4 degrees Celsius (C), while the minimum was 27.4C.
How Bharti Sangoi is helping Sion hospital ride the milk crisis
Mumbai: Bharti Sangoi has been much-revered in the corridors of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General hospital, Sion, for three decades. True to her spirit, she is now helping the hospital tide over an acute shortage of milk, with Aarey Dairy discontinuing its supply to all Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hospitals as it is facing scarcity. There on, she has been providing 300 litres for patients in crucial need every day.
Nudged by police, residents of 90 Nuh villages ‘pledge’ to shun cow slaughterers
A month after the police carried out “awareness drives” against the smuggling and slaughtering of cows, at least 90 villages in the Muslim majority Nuh region, held panchayats (village meetings) and passed resolutions “pledging” to boycott, socially and otherwise, all those who are allegedly involved in these illegal activities, the Nuh police said on Wednesday. The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, prohibits cow slaughter, trafficking and consumption of beef in the state.
Cultural events at Central Vista to go on for one more month
New Delhi: From plays and regional dances to magic and puppet shows that convey citizen-centric welfare messages — the infotainment drive at Central Vista will continue daily for at least another month, officials familiar with the matter said. Ties with several other ministries are also in the works, officials said. There will also be a specialised drive to mark occasions. The team is also working to promote the health ministry's nutrition month programme this September.
