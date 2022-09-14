PM has promised a bigger project to Maha, says state industries minister

NAVI MUMBAI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blamed the MVA government for Maharashtra losing out to Gujarat in the race for a $20 billion project, claimed Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant on Wednesday.

Vedanta-Foxconn who were in advanced talks with Maharashtra have signed an MoU with the government of Gujarat to set up their semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in the state. The sudden move has created a political firestorm with the opposition accusing the Shinde-BJP government of having missed a huge development opportunity for the state.

State industries minister Samant said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister has assured CM Shinde the state will be given an even bigger project at a later date which will generate employment.

Samant was speaking to the media on the side lines of the Boiler India 2022 expo at Navi Mumbai. “Prime minister Narendra Modi has told CM Shinde that it is likely the company did not get the response it expected from the state government in the previous 7 months and hence they shifted to Gujarat.”

Commenting on the allegations of the failure of the Shinde-Fadnavis government to land the megadeal, Samant said, “No project goes away in just two months’ time…The fact is that in the last couple of months this government had held several meetings to see if more incentives could be given. Devendra Fadnavis had spoken to Vedanta chairman Anil Agrawal and assured him that Maharashtra will better the incentives being offered by other states. But clearly their experience of the previous 7 to 8 months could be responsible for their decision to move the project.”

Samant then went on to attack Uddhav Thackeray for his double speak on infra issues, saying on the one hand he was raising his voice on the shifting of the Vedanta-Foxconn project, and on the other hand his party was opposing the Rajapur refinery project. “They asked their MP to oppose the project while the local MLA supports it. MIDC has given consent letter for acquisition of 2,900 acres of land for the refinery. If there is misunderstanding about the project amongst the locals, we will clear it. We will explain to them that new job opportunities will arise in the region because of this. The project will have a huge impact on the state’s economy,” the minister said.