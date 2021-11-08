PM lays foundation stone, launched road projects to boost connectivity on Pandharpur wari route

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone and various road projects in a bid to boost the pilgrimage in Maharashtra’s Pandharpur. The projects are designed to facilitate pilgrims’ journey to Pandharpur, a town associated with Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshawar.

The foundation stone was laid for the 221-km Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg between Diveghat and Mohol, and 130km Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale – Bondale. The corridor is popularly known as Pandharpur Wari or the pilgrimage route. The project is implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government used the event to score a point over the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra, as it invited the Union minister Bhagwat Karad, Bharati Pawar, Narayan Rane, and leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, who was present in person, while others were virtually present. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari participated in the function virtually.

The ministry of road transport and highways, which is headed by Nitin Gadkari, had invited saints and seers associated with Pandharpur’s famous annual ‘waris’ or pilgrimage.

PM Modi, during his 38-minute speech, spoke about the Hindu culture, Lord Vitthal, and about saints Tukaram and Dynaeshwar. PM’s speech was also peppered with Sanskrit slokas and a few lines from Marathi literature.

As per the project, around 221km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and around 130km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale–Bondale, will be four-laned with dedicated walkways for palkhi (palanquin) on either side, at estimated costs of more than ₹6,690 crore and around ₹4400 crore, respectively.

Dedicated walkways for palkhi will be constructed on either side of these national highways, providing hassle-free and safe passage to devotees. The construction of Sreesanth Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be done in five phases and the construction of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be completed in three phases.

During the event, the Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation more than 223km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over ₹1,180 crore at different National Highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur. These projects include Mhaswad-Piliv-Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi-Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur-Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A and Pandharpur-Mangalwedha-Umadi section of NH 561A.

Chief minister said that Gadkari’s expectation from the state government will be fulfilled. He said that it is the collective responsibility of both governments to develop the area. “It is the responsibility of all of us to develop the Palkhi Marg. It is our responsibility to remove obstacles in the way of our warkaris (pilgrims) irrespective of wind or rain. On this occasion, I would like to assure you that Maharashtra is with you every step of the way,” Thackeray said.

Modi asked the villagers to plant trees on the pathway of the new highway wherein drinking water should be arranged. He also sought a promise from the locals that in the future Pandharpur will be the country’s cleanest pilgrimage destination.

PM said that these projects will lead to better connectivity with the region. He paid his respect to the devotees, saints and Lord Vitthal for their blessings for the projects. He said that faith in Lord Vitthal remained unwavering throughout the turmoils of history. Modi said that the sentiments of his poll slogan, ‘Sabka saath-sabka vikas-sabka vishwas’ is the spirit of Lord Vitthal’s court which is open to all.

“Even today, this yatra is one of the world’s oldest mass movements and is seen as a people’s movement, which teaches us that there may be different paths, different methods and ideas, but we have the same goal.” “In the end, all sects are ‘Bhagwat Panth, It is a symbol of India’s eternal knowledge that does not bind our faith, but liberates,” Modi added.

