PM Modi opens India's longest sea bridge. What's allowed and what's not

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's longest bridge, in Maharashtra. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. (PTI)

The six-lane, 21.8-km-long sea bridge is developed at a cost of ₹18,000 crore, which originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. Out of the total stretch, 16.5 km is above the sea, and the remaining 5.5 km is on land.

MTHL has been named as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The sea bridge has shortened the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to just 20 minutes which earlier took 2 hours. Travellers will be charged ₹250 for a one-way toll for the bridge. The charges for the return journey and frequent commuters will vary.

What's allowed?

The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the MTHL will be 100 kmph while on the ascent and descent of the bridge, the speed will be restricted to 40 kmph.

What's not allowed?

Meanwhile, the motorbikes, auto rickshaws and tractors are not allowed on the sea bridge. There will also be no entry for vehicles like mopeds, three-wheelers, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles, the police said.

Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai won't have an entry on the Eastern Freeway but will take the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and use the MBPT Road near 'Gadi Adda' for further movement.

On an average, 70,000 vehicles are expected to ply on the sea bridge. According to traffic projections made by the MMRDA in their study, by 2032, over 1.33 lakh vehicles are expected to use the Sewri-Shivaji

In December 2016, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the bridge.

The construction of the bridge began in 2018. While it was expected to be open to the public in 4.5 years, the project was delayed by eight months due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

