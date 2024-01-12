'Modi won't go to Manipur': Sena MP's dig at PM over Kalaram Temple visit

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nashik's Kalaram Temple saying that the latter's visit to the shrine was earlier not included in the schedule but later listed after Uddhav Thackeray announced to visit there on January 22 on the occasion of Ram Lalla consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut(HT_PRINT)

Follow Atal Setu inauguration LIVE Updates

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"Narendra Modi is in Nashik today. His initial plans didn't include a Kalaram Temple visit. But as Shivsena has announced, we will do Pooja in Kalaram Temple on January 2. So they planned PM's visit to Kalaram Temple," news agency ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi for not visiting Manipur hit by ethnic clashes since May last year, Raut said Uddhav Sena is planning a visit to Manipur's Ram Temple adding that PM Modi may follow suit and solve the issues there.

"We are planning to go to Ayodhya after January 22 and a Ram temple of Manipur also. We hope that after we visit Manipur, the PM will also visit Manipur and solve its problems too where he is not going despite so many issues awaiting his attention," he added.

The Sena MP further questioned the alleged delay in the operation of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or the Atal Setu, which PM Modi is set to inaugurate today.

"The inauguration of this bridge (Atal Setu) was pending for a long time. The Prime Minister does not get time until the elections come," Raut said.

"We had asked this question again and again. If the work is completed and the PM does not have time, then you open it for the public. But BJP has a role when the PM does not have time, no scheme is for the people," he added.

PM Modi is on a visit to Maharashtra on Friday where he would dedicate the projects worth over ₹30,000 crore. He inaugurated and addressed the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik on the occasion of Swami Vivekanand Jayanti and offered prayers at the Kalaram Mandir.

In Mumbai, he will inaugurate the Sheva Atal Setu connecting Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva of Uran taluka in Raigad district, built at a cost of about ₹17,840 crore

During the event, PM Modi will also dedicate about ₹,2000 crore railway projects to the nation. He will also launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan which aims to empower women in the state by providing skill development training and exposure to entrepreneurship development.

(With inputs from ANI)