Atal Setu inauguration LIVE: PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Nashik

Atal Setu inauguration LIVE: The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu, the longest sea bridge in India is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The bridge has been named after former prime minister and late BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The 21.8 km-long six-lane bridge has been constructed at a cost of ₹18,000 crore.
177,903 metric tonnes of steel, equivalent to the weight of 500 Boeing aeroplanes and 17 times that of the Eiffel Tower's weight was used for its construction.
Atal Setu links Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva of Uran taluka in Raigad district. The travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be just 20 minutes, which earlier took 2 hours. It is expected to boost economic development in Navi Mumbai and other nearby areas. Authorities believe it will also resolve the problem of traffic jams in the region.
The bridge will also reduce the distance between Mumbai and Pune Expressway. and will provide connection to areas like the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport. 70,000 vehicles are expected to use the bridge every day.
- Jan 12, 2024 12:34 PM IST
Atal Setu inauguration LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda in Nashik on his birth anniversary
Check out this video of PM Modi paying his respect to great philosopher Swami Vivekananda. The prime minister is in Maharashtra and will inaugurate Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, in Mumbai today.Jan 12, 2024 12:21 PM IST
Atal Setu inauguration LIVE: PM Modi offers prayers at Ramkund and performs pooja at Shree Kalaram Mandir in Nashik
In Nashik, PM Modi offered prayers at Ramkund and performed pooja at Shree Kalaram Mandir, reported news agency PTI. At Ramkund, located on the bank of Godavari river, he performed ‘Jal Pujan’ and ‘aarti’. The Kalaram Mandir where the prime minister offered prayers is dedicated to Lord Ram.
Modi is in Maharashtra to launch projects worth over ₹30,000 crore. Later in the day, he will travel to Mumbai to inaugurate Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge.Jan 12, 2024 12:07 PM IST
Atal Setu inauguration LIVE: How much portion of the bridge is on sea?
The nearly 22 km-long Atal Setu includes a 16.5 km long sea link and 5.5 km viaducts on land.Jan 12, 2024 11:58 AM IST
Atal Setu inauguration LIVE: Projects and schemes to be launched during PM Modi's Mumbai visit
In Mumbai, PM Modi will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, the longest sea bridge in India. He will also lay the foundation stone of a underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive.
He will dedicate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project, developed at a cost of more than ₹1,975 crore. The project will benefit nearly 14 lakh people by providing drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane district of Maharashtra, reported news agency ANI.
PM Modi will also dedicate about ₹2000-crore railway projects to the nation. The projects include the dedication of 'Phase 2 of Uran-Kharkopar railway line' which will improve connectivity to Navi Mumbai as suburban services running between Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar will now be extended to Uran.Jan 12, 2024 11:47 AM IST
Atal Setu inauguration LIVE: Some facts about the newly built bridge
- Longest bridge in India
- Longest sea bridge in India
- 177,903 metric tonnes of steel and 504,253 metric tonnes of cement were used in its construction.
- Motorbikes, autorickshaws, tractors, mopeds won’t be allowed to run on it.
- The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the bridge has been fixed at 100 kmph by the Mumbai Police.
Atal Setu inauguration LIVE: PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Nashik
The inauguration of Atal Setu in Mumbai is set to happen at 3.30 pm.
Before the inauguration, PM Narendra Modi has held a roadshow in Nashik. He will also offer prayers at the Shree Kalaram Mandir in the city and attend the National Youth Festival, to mark the birthday of great philosopher Swami Vivekananda.Jan 12, 2024 11:19 AM IST
