Atal Setu inauguration LIVE: PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Nashik

Atal Setu inauguration LIVE: The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu, the longest sea bridge in India is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The bridge has been named after former prime minister and late BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The 21.8 km-long six-lane bridge has been constructed at a cost of ₹18,000 crore. Atal Setu inauguration LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during a road show in Nashik(PTI)

177,903 metric tonnes of steel, equivalent to the weight of 500 Boeing aeroplanes and 17 times that of the Eiffel Tower's weight was used for its construction.

Atal Setu links Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva of Uran taluka in Raigad district. The travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be just 20 minutes, which earlier took 2 hours. It is expected to boost economic development in Navi Mumbai and other nearby areas. Authorities believe it will also resolve the problem of traffic jams in the region.

The bridge will also reduce the distance between Mumbai and Pune Expressway. and will provide connection to areas like the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport. 70,000 vehicles are expected to use the bridge every day.