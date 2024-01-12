Atal Setu launch: India's longest bridge to shorten travel time to 20 minutes. Top points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the country's longest bridge, built over the Thane Creek in the Arabian Sea, connecting Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and dramatically reducing travel time. The 21.8-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, officially named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, will launch today around 3:30 pm. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu ahead of its inauguration in Maharashtra.(PTI)

The six-lane bridge has a 16.5 km stretch over the sea and about 5.5 km on land. The conceptualisation of this bridge was made six decades ago with the aim of connecting Mumbai's Sewri to Raigad's Chirle.

Travel time to cut short below 20 minutes