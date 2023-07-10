What is Lokmanya Tilak Award to be conferred on PM Modi? Also awarded to Indira, Vajpayee, Manmohan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune on August 1. Organisers said that the award recognizes his supreme leadership under which India has climbed the ladder of progress.

What is Lokmanya Tilak National Award | Know here

PM Modi to be conferred Lokmanya Tilak award.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. On August 1, the 103rd death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust (Hind Swaraj Sangh) will confer the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2. This esteemed award is presented annually by the Trust on the occasion of Lokmanya Tilak's death anniversary. Lokmanya Tilak was a prominent figure in India's freedom struggle during the early 20th century.

3. Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a passionate advocate for Indian self-rule (Swarajya) and played a crucial role in mobilising the masses.

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been chosen as the 41st recipient of this award, which includes a memento and citation, in recognition of his exceptional leadership and his efforts in fostering a sense of patriotism among citizens, the trust says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. In the previous year, the Lokmanya Tilak National Award was conferred upon senior scientist Tessy Thomas, popularly known as India's "missile woman." She served as the project director for Agni-4 and Agni-5 missile systems, making significant contributions to the country's defence capabilities.

List of recipients of the Loknayak Award

Here is a list of some of the individuals who have been conferred the Loknayak Award:

1. Indira Gandhi

2. Atal Bihari Vajpayee

3. Sharad Pawar

4. Rahul Bajaj

5. Cyrus Poonawalla

6. Manmohan Singh

They have received the Loknayak Award in previous years for their selfless contributions to the nation's development. This year marks the 41st year of the award.

PM Modi, Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra CM and Dy CMs to share the stage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the organisers, in the event to honour the prime minister, prominent leaders, including the Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the two Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and newly inducted Ajit Pawar will share the stage with chief guest and NCP leader Sharad Pawar. Congress leader Shushil Kumar Shinde, who is also the trustee of the trust, will be present in the award ceremony.