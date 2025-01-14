PM Modi to address Mahayuti legislators on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address members of the state legislature belonging to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) during his day-long visit to the city on Wednesday. PM Modi will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple complex in Mumbai.(PMO)

“The PM will address them on how to propagate Mahayuti’s message and how to interact with people and behave and conduct themselves in public,” a senior BJP leader told Hindustan Times.

The BJP is quite upset with the conduct of some legislators of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and they will be given specific instructions regarding the upcoming local body polls, said BJP sources.

The 230-plus members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) and 40-plus members of the legislative council (MLCs) of the ruling Mahayuti alliance have been asked to assemble at Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday morning.

From there, they will be taken in 10 buses to INS Angre, a naval hall in south Mumbai, where Modi will address them, the sources added.

At around 10.30 am on Wednesday, the prime minister will dedicate three frontline naval frigates – INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and submarine INS Vaghsheer – to the nation upon their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard.

The commissioning of the vessels marks a significant step in India’s quest to become a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security. INS Surat, three-fourths of which has been developed in India, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world and is equipped with weapon-sensor packages and network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri, which has been designed by the Navy’s warship design bureau, incorporates features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth whereas INS Vaghsheer has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group from France.

On Wednesday afternoon, Modi will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple complex in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) project is spread over nine acres and includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium and a healing centre, among others. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings.