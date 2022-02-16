PM to flag off 36 new local trains tomorrow

MUMBAI Prime minister Narendra Modi will flag off 36 new local train services on the Central Railway and will also dedicate the newly-constructed fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva railway stations to the people on Friday. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also have been invited to the function.

“The prime minister will flag off new local trains on the Central Railway on February 18. As many as 2.7 million passengers will benefit from the 36 new local trains services added. The project was announced in 2008 and has now been completed by spending ₹620 crore,” said Raosaheb Danve, Minister of State for Railways.

Of the 36, 34 new Air-Conditioned (AC) local trains will be introduced between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)- Kalyan/ Kasara and Karjat railways stations.

Danve further stated that the Modi government has allocated ₹11,000 crore for the railway projects to be implemented in Maharashtra between 2015 and 2021 against just ₹1,100 crore allocated by the previous UPA government between 2009 and 2014.

“The allocation of budget for Maharashtra has gone up by ten times during the Modi government. Development in Maharashtra and the development of railways will happen. Rehabilitation of people across the railway lines is a state government issue and the decisions should be done within the framework of Supreme Court order and law,” added Danve.

As the new train services will be introduced, 44 AC local train services will be operated on the Central Railway mainline.

In order to increase the train services on the Central Railway mainline, one AC train will be withdrawn from the Harbour railway operating between CSMT and Panvel railways stations.

The fifth and sixth railway lines project between Thane and Diva is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP 2B) that got approval in 2008. Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) undertook the construction of the project and completed the commissioning work of the railway line after a 72-hour block on February 8.

