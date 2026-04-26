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PMLA court accepts ED closure report in case linked to alleged 10-cr corporate fraud

The court accepted that no offence of money-laundering was made out and ordered the closure of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the ED

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 04:32 am IST
By Vikrant Jha
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MUMBAI: A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Saturday accepted the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) closure report in a money-laundering case arising out of an alleged 10-crore corporate fraud, holding that the prosecution cannot survive once the predicate offence itself has ended in compromise and acquittal.

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The court accepted that no offence of money-laundering was made out and ordered the closure of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the ED.

The case stemmed from a first information report (FIR) registered on May 14, 2019 at the Khalapur police station alleging cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and conspiracy by the Indian directors of Oil Tools International Services Pvt Ltd (OTISPL), a Raigad-based oilfield equipment company promoted by a United States-based investor. The complaint alleged that after initially holding a minority stake in OTISPL, the Indian directors fraudulently altered the shareholding pattern, diluted the foreign promoter’s stake from 84.98% to 22%, removed him from directorship, and siphoned funds through shell entities, causing losses running into crores.

The court agreed, and underscored the derivative nature of the offence under the PMLA by citing the Supreme Court order in the Vijay Madanlal Choudhary vs Union of India case; if the accused are discharged or acquitted in the scheduled offence, “there can be no offence of money-laundering against him or anyone claiming such property through him”, the court said

Applying the principle, the court held that the continuation of the ECIR was “not maintainable” once the predicate case had ended, and formally accepted the ED’s closure report.

 
acquittal enforcement directorate prevention of money laundering act
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