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PMLA court issues production warrant against 'godman' Kharat in 70 cr money laundering case

PMLA court issues production warrant against 'godman' Kharat in ₹70 cr money laundering case

Published on: May 11, 2026 07:36 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A special PMLA court here on Monday issued a production warrant against arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in connection with a 70 crore money laundering case.

PMLA court issues production warrant against 'godman' Kharat in 70 cr money laundering case

Special Judge R B Rote directed Nashik jail, where Kharat is currently lodged after being held in mid-March, to produce him before the court on May 18.

The accused must be brought with "adequate police protection and security". The court asked the police authority concerned to make necessary arrangements.

Kharat was held after a a married woman accused him of repeatedly raping her over three years. He currently faces multiple FIRs related to rape and sexual exploitation of women.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a criminal case against Kharat under Prevention of Money Laundering Act on April 6, taking cognisance of a Nashik Police FIR on charges of extortion, religious manipulation, drug facilitated assault on multiple women victims.

The financial crime investigation agency has accused Kharat of orchestrating a massive extortion racket and laundering over 70 crore through a web of 'benami' bank accounts. These are accounts held in one person's name, while the money is provided or legally owned by another individual.

A Special Investigation Team is conducting probe into 12 cases of sexual exploitation and financial fraud registered against Kharat in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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